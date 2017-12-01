  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

2 men wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn supermarket

A suspect was caught on camera throwing a Molotov cocktail into the store and running away. (WABC)

By Ryan McGriff
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men wanted in an arson at a Brooklyn supermarket.

According to police, the fire took place Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Tashkent Supermarket, located at 713 Brighton Beach Avenue.

A man apparently entered the store and threw two Molotov cocktails while another man waited on a motorcycle outside the store.

Surveillance video shows the man dressed in a black hoodie, black jeans, and a black mask. The man outside wore a black and white motorcycle helmet and was also dressed in a black hoodie and black jeans.

Both men fled the scene on the motorcycle. No injuries were reported during the incident and store employees were able to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
