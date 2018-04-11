Lawyers: 2 Jersey City police officers shouldn't face criminal charges in pizza case

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Lawyers for two New Jersey police officers facing criminal charges in a fight over a pizza delivery say the matter has been blown out of proportion because it was caught on video.

They also claim the charges were filed due to recent legal issues their department has faced.

The Jersey Journal reports the comments came Wednesday when Rodney Clark and Courtney Solomon made their initial court appearances. Their lawyers say the charges should be remanded to municipal court.

Authorities say the pizza shop received an online complaint March 27 from one of the on-duty officers over a delivery issue. Witnesses alleged that the officers arrived and threatened, grabbed and dragged the store manager.

The officers, who joined the force in 2015 and have been suspended without pay, face charges including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

