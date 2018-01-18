NEW YORK (WABC) --Two former NYPD officers accused of raping a teenage girl are due in court Thursday.
The teen's attorney says she'll be there to face the two men she says raped her in their police van, after arresting her in Coney Island back in September.
The 19-year-old accuser and her attorney spoke with reporters outside the courtroom Thursday:
Eddie Martins and Richard Hall quit the force two months later after being charged.
Martins and Hall were indicted on 50 counts last year. They're facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree misconduct and related counts.
The young woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her on Sept 15 in Coney Island for possession of marijuana and anti anxiety drugs.
The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.
Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail.
If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
