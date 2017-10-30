2 NYPD detectives surrender to face rape charges

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two NYPD detectives surrendered Monday morning to face rape charges and will appear in court in Downtown Brooklyn.

Detective Eddie Martins and Richard Hall are accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in their police car during an arrest in Brooklyn last month.

Both officers were placed on modified duty.

But after the grand jury indictment, they were suspended from the force.

The woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her on Sept 15 in Bath Beach for possession of marijuana and anti anxiety drugs.

The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.
