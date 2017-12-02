Two police officers were injured Saturday morning in an accident in Brooklyn.The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. at Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street in Ridgewood.The officers from the 75th Precinct were in their patrol car when it was T-boned and slammed into a store.One person was seriously hurt, while the officers both suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD..All were taken to Jamaica Hospital.----------