RIDGEWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --Two police officers were injured Saturday morning in an accident in Brooklyn.
The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. at Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street in Ridgewood.
The officers from the 75th Precinct were in their patrol car when it was T-boned and slammed into a store.
One person was seriously hurt, while the officers both suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD..
All were taken to Jamaica Hospital.
