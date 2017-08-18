2 sentenced in 2014 murder of 14-year-old girl in New Jersey

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two men found guilty in the gang-related shooting death of a 14-year-girl in New Jersey were sentenced Friday.

Nazerah Bugg was gunned down as she was leaving a fried chicken restaurant on the corner and Clinton and North Main streets in Paterson in 2014.

Two men found guilty in the gang-related shooting death of a 14-year-girl in New Jersey were sentenced Friday.

Nazerah Bugg was gunned down as she was leaving a fried chicken restaurant on the corner and Clinton and North Main streets in Paterson in 2014.

Jeavonte Dennis, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 37. Nyje Johnson was convicted of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and received a sentence of 22 years.

Nazerah, a freshman at International High School, was described as a popular and talented basketball player who aspired to play in the WNBA. Her friend was also injured in the shooting.

Authorities say 15 shots were fired into the group. The two girls were not the intended targets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderteen killedshootingPaterson
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
Man shot 2 days in a row and survives, Gunman sought
Police: Drunken woman swims up, bites fisherman's line
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain
Powerball jackpot surges to $535M for Saturday's drawing
Man charged after human remains found in shopping cart
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Show More
1 American killed, 1 injured in Barcelona terror attacks
1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Dad of 2 from CT gets emergency stay on deportation
Police: Driver runs away after hitting bicyclist in Astoria
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
More Photos