Two men found guilty in the gang-related shooting death of a 14-year-girl in New Jersey were sentenced Friday.Nazerah Bugg was gunned down as she was leaving a fried chicken restaurant on the corner and Clinton and North Main streets in Paterson in 2014.Jeavonte Dennis, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 37. Nyje Johnson was convicted of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and received a sentence of 22 years.Nazerah, a freshman at International High School, was described as a popular and talented basketball player who aspired to play in the WNBA. Her friend was also injured in the shooting.Authorities say 15 shots were fired into the group. The two girls were not the intended targets.