2 stabbed, 1 fatally, over $70 in Bronx home invasion robbery

WOODSTOCK, Bronx (WABC) --
A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 54-year-old man injured during an early-morning home invasion robbery in the Bronx.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday inside an apartment building on Intervale Avenue in the Woodstock section.

Authorities say three unidentified individuals entered the apartment, demanded money and then stabbed the victims in the abdomen.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where the 59-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

The three suspects stole $70 and fled in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

