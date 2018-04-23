  • LIVE VIDEO Live looks outside St. Mary's Hospital in London, new prince born!

2 teens arrested in alleged Brooklyn high school sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

The 14-year-old victim says a group of teens grabbed his genitals.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the sex assault that happened inside Brooklyn high school in November.

The 14-year-old victim says a group of teens grabbed his genitals inside a bathroom at "It Takes a Village Academy."

17-year-old Santosh Bonito was arrested on April 12th.

A second, a 15-year-old suspect, was arrested Monday.

The school suspended the group of teens, but did not immediately report the incident to police.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaulthigh schoolteenagersBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
Top Stories
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Child left in locked car in Queens parking lot; mother charged
4-alarm fire in Jersey City leaves several homeless
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
Actress due in court for bail hearing, called slave 'master' by prosecutors
Waffle House gunman still being sought; residents on alert
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Show More
Mother accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old daughter: Police
Passenger shot with stun gun, forcibly removed from plane
President Trump to hold first state visit with French president
Subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October
Ex-wife: Suspected killer in incestuous murder-suicide had 'explosive' temper
More News