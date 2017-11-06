2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island

Two teenage boys were killed in a single car crash on Staten Island Monday night.Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Richmond Rd. in the Bulls Head section.They were near the intersection on Signs Rd. when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck and then into a wall at a construction site.The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken to Richmond University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.