2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island

Eyewitness News
BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --
Two teenage boys were killed in a single car crash on Staten Island Monday night.

Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Richmond Rd. in the Bulls Head section.

They were near the intersection on Signs Rd. when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck and then into a wall at a construction site.

The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken to Richmond University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
