2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (WABC) --Two teenage boys were killed in a single car crash on Staten Island Monday night.
Police say the car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Richmond Rd. in the Bulls Head section.
They were near the intersection on Signs Rd. when the driver lost control and crashed into a parked pick-up truck and then into a wall at a construction site.
The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken to Richmond University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.