2 window washers rescued from Lower Manhattan high-rise

John Del Giorno reports from the scene.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Two window washers were stuck on their rigging 40 stories high on a building in Lower Manhattan.

The rig got stuck at around 8:15 a.m. Friday on Murray Street.


The rig actually broke off off the building, then swung back and hit the building, causing glass to fall in the courtyard below. There were no reports of injuries.

Both window washers were removed from the rigging through a window and brought safely inside the building.

The workers were applying a glaze to the windows that had just been installed in the building, which is under construction.

