2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran in Lindenhurst

Monica Newcombe, l, and Heather Lauro, r (Suffolk County Police photo)

Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) --
Two women are under arrest after police say they stole the walker of a 75-year-old veteran on Long Island.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at about 9:15 in front of Black Forest Bakery on North Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk County Police say a woman stole a walker that was left on the sidewalk by a United States Navy veteran who was inside of the bakery at the time of the incident.

Surveillance video from the bakery captured the theft and personnel from the store uploaded the images onto social media.

The suspects, Monica Newcombe and Heather Lauro, were identified after an investigation and help from citizens.

Police arrested Newcombe, 22, of Lindenhurst, at a residence on Bristol Street at about 5 p.m. Lauro, 42, of Lindenhurst, turned herself in Wednesday evening.

The walker was returned to the man.

The women are charged with petit larceny and received desk appearance tickets.

