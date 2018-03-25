Police charge man in double shooting that leaves woman dead in Irvington

(Shutterstock)

IRVINGTON, New Jersey --
Law enforcement officials in New Jersey say a 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double shooting that left one woman dead.

Irvington police and Essex County prosecutors say the women were shot at a residence on Saturday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adrianna Rodriguez, of Newark, died from her injuries. A second woman who was shot is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Euclide D. Valerio-Guzman, of Irvington, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

A listed number for him was no longer in service and it wasn't immediately known if he's represented by a lawyer who can comment on his case.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
