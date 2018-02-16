  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Watch
SLASHING

2 women slashed in head in apparent random attack in Manhattan

CeFaan Kim reports on apparently random slashing attacks on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person is in custody after allegedly slashing two women in apparently random attacks on the Lower East Side, officials said.

A 60-year-old woman was slashed in the cheek at Suffolk Street and Rivington Street just after 1:50 p.m., police said.

A 57-year-old woman was slashed in the head at Ridge Street and Delancey Street about 10 minutes later. She was admitted to the hospital for nerve damage.

Officers said they found surveillance video and located the suspect at 3rd Street and Avenue D.

He was taken into custody, and charges are pending, officials said.

