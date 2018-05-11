RESCUE

2 construction workers rescued from Lower Manhattan high-rise after scaffold swings

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest from Lower Manhattan on the two rescued construction workers.

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
The wind may feel calm on the ground, but up above Friday morning it was gusting so bad that a scaffold started swinging.

It was a dangerous situation that ended with a rescue high above Manhattan.

Newscopter 7 flew over the building as an FDNY crew rescued two stranded construction workers, after the scaffold they were standing on got caught in a wind gust and swung around four times. Each time it swung, it smashing into windows nearly 50 stories in the air.

"The scaffolding was perpendicular to the building, sticking straight out," said Roger Sakowich, Manhattan Borough Commander, FDNY.

"We heard some screams and glass was falling and we all got evacuated, so they got everybody out of the building and everybody's safe it looks like," said Joe Moraglia, Local 1 Stone Setters Union.

The NYPD released pictures of those workers in the moments before the rescue.

They were glazing windows at 111 Murray Street, a 64-story tower under construction in the shadow of One World Trade.

"It's an odd building. The building is actually concaved in a little bit, so as the scaffold got away from the building, the wind caught it and spun," Sakowich said.

West Street was closed for a time so workers could remove the remaining broken glass panels.

Police officers sent in to rescue the men said both of the workers were uninjured.

"They wanted no part of medical treatment. They just wanted to get back to work," said Det. Gregory Welch, NYPD.

With that rescue came a spectacular view.

"We enjoyed the ride up," Welch said. "Actually, when we came up to the 45th floor, there was an open door to the elevator where you could see out the beautiful Freedom Tower there."

There was one minor injury from falling glass, but that person also refused treatment.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
window washerrescuefdnyLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESCUE
Bodycam video shows harrowing rescue of man from burning car
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
Police officer saves student from choking at NJ school
Dad drops baby off balcony into firefighter's arms
More rescue
Top Stories
1 hurt, 1 detained in shooting at California high school
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Measles exposure warning in NJ, includes Newark Airport
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Baby recovers after vicious pit bull attack
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Show More
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
WH aide dismissed McCain view, says 'he's dying,' sources say
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
More News