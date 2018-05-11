#HappeningNow Great Job by #NYPD ESU & @FDNY with the rescue of 2 people from a malfunctioning scaffold. Working together they successfully removed 2 workers from a scaffold stuck on the 40th floor high above Murray Street in #Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/t1TtVgjiVm — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 11, 2018

The wind may feel calm on the ground, but up above Friday morning it was gusting so bad that a scaffold started swinging.It was a dangerous situation that ended with a rescue high above Manhattan.Newscopter 7 flew over the building as an FDNY crew rescued two stranded construction workers, after the scaffold they were standing on got caught in a wind gust and swung around four times. Each time it swung, it smashing into windows nearly 50 stories in the air."The scaffolding was perpendicular to the building, sticking straight out," said Roger Sakowich, Manhattan Borough Commander, FDNY."We heard some screams and glass was falling and we all got evacuated, so they got everybody out of the building and everybody's safe it looks like," said Joe Moraglia, Local 1 Stone Setters Union.The NYPD released pictures of those workers in the moments before the rescue.They were glazing windows at 111 Murray Street, a 64-story tower under construction in the shadow of One World Trade."It's an odd building. The building is actually concaved in a little bit, so as the scaffold got away from the building, the wind caught it and spun," Sakowich said.West Street was closed for a time so workers could remove the remaining broken glass panels.Police officers sent in to rescue the men said both of the workers were uninjured."They wanted no part of medical treatment. They just wanted to get back to work," said Det. Gregory Welch, NYPD.With that rescue came a spectacular view."We enjoyed the ride up," Welch said. "Actually, when we came up to the 45th floor, there was an open door to the elevator where you could see out the beautiful Freedom Tower there."There was one minor injury from falling glass, but that person also refused treatment.----------