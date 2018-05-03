NYPD searching for parents of 2-year-old boy found alone in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Harlem are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found sitting by himself in front of a building Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a child sitting on the basement steps of 272 West 132nd Street around 11 a.m. A woman who lives in the building found the boy behind a table that was on its side, pinned in by a shopping cart. It seemed unlikely he got there on his own.

"I went to the barbershop and asked the two guys there if they had seen anybody walk by with a baby, and they said no, I should call the police," the woman said. "And so I called the police, and I held the baby until the police arrived."

The boy was said to be in good condition, and he was taken to Harlem Hospital to be evaluated.

Authorities are now hoping to identify and locate his parents or guardian, and they have released a photo of a person they are looking for in connection with the case.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

