2-year-old girl, man struck by stolen car in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A child and a man were struck by a stolen car in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

Police say a 2-year-old girl was walking with her mother and her mother's boyfriend along Rhode Island Avenue near Elmwood Park in East Orange. At approximately 4:30 p.m., a silver Jeep Liberty veered onto the sidewalk and hit the girl and her mother's boyfriend.

The victims were transported to East Orange General Hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Newark and struck the child and adult after the driver lost control while trying to make a left turn, authorities said.

In addition to the victims hit, the vehicle also hit a parked car, a fence and a building. The driver jumped out afterwards and got away.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for the suspect.

