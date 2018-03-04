  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside Payless shoe store

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl.

Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.

The discount footwear company said in a statement Sunday that it is devastated and that company is working with authorities to understand the "nature of this accident."

Rabel says Siddique visited the store to get new shoes with her family before the mirror fell on her. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Siddique's cousin, Aquib Iftkhar, says the girl had internal bleeding and lost a substantial amount of blood. Iftkhar described Siddique as an adorable little girl.
