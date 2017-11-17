20 injured in Pa. senior living community fire

Shirleen Allicot has the breaking details after a fire tore through a senior living center in Pennsylvania.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. --
At least 20 people have been injured in a massive, multi-alarm fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday on North Franklin Street in West Chester.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the roofs and windows of the structures.

Residents were forced to evacuate outside into the cold, with temperatures overnight hovering in the low 40s.

Dozens of residents were on the lawn or along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many of them had been pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.

Chester County emergency officials said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia is told nine people were taken to Chester County Hospital and seven were taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the injured.


A spokeswoman for Main Line Health, a not-for-profit health system, said one of its hospitals also was prepared to provide shelter to some additional residents of the senior living community. According to its website, Barclay Friends offers various levels of care including memory care, skilled nursing and post-acute rehab.

Fire at West Chester assisted living community



Early Friday morning, the local chapter of the American Red Cross said on Twitter that it had multiple teams on the scene and that it was working with county officials and facility staff to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfire
