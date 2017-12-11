2017 Holiday Special: Resources seen on our show

A New York Holiday: Resources seen on our show.
Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum

895 Shore Road, Pelham Bay Park, Bronx NY 10464
info@bpmm.org
718-885-1461
Candle Power NYC - Yankee Candle
503 Broadway, Soho, New York City, NY

Central Park Conservancy
14 East 60th Street, New York, NY, 10022 (Between Madison Ave & 5th)
212-310-6600
Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Madison Square Park
Between Fifth & Madison Avenues between 23rd & 26th Streets
Daily 6am-11pm

Brookfield Place
230 Vesey Street
New York, NY 10281 212.978.1698

Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10028
212-535-7710

Macy's
151 West 34th Street
(212) 695-4400
Monday - Friday: 9am-10pm

Bloomingdales
1000 3rd Avenue (59th and Lexington)
(212) 705-2000
Monday - Friday: 9am-10pm

Saks Fifth Avenue
611 5th Ave.
(212) 753-4000

Lord and Taylor
http://www.lordandtaylor.com/webapp/wcs/stores/servlet/en/lord-and-taylor
424 5th Ave
(212) 391-3344

Okomoto Ice Studio
3503 31st Street, Astoria, NY
(212) 842-0630
info@okamotostudionyc.com

Igloo Ice Bar
230 Fifth Ave (Corner 27th)
Manhattan, NY 10001
Info@230-fifth.com
(212) 725-4300

Minus 5 Ice Bar
New York Hilton Midtown
1335 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10019
(212) 757-4610

Union Square Holiday Market
Union Square Park, Southern Side
W 14th St & Union Square West
New York, NY 10011

Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Columbus Circle, 59th Street and Central Park West

Bryant Park Winter Village
Bryant Park btw 5th/6th Aves., 40th/42nd Sts.

Do
550 LaGuardia Place, NY 10012
info@cookieDOnyc.com
(646) 892-3600
Big Apple Circus
Lincoln Performing Arts Center
info@bigapplecircus.com
(646) 793-9313

New Victory Theatre
229 W 42nd Street, NY 10036

Elf
4 Pennsylvania Plaza, NY 10001
(212) 465-6225

Radio City Christmas Spectacular
1260 Avenue of the Americas, NY 10020
(866) 858-0007

New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show
2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458
(718) 817-8700

Brooklyn Kolache
520 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
(718) 398-1111
info@brooklynkolacheco.com

Irish Reparatory Theatre (It's a Wonderful Life Radio Show)
132 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
(212) 727-2737

Home for the Holidays (Broadway)
August Wilson Theatre
245 West 52nd Street (btwn Broadway & 8th Ave.)
(877) 250-2929

Who's Holiday (Off-Broadway)
Westside Theatre
407 West 43rd Street, NY
(212) 239-6200
