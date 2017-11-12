21 children, 2 adults injured when platform collapses in San Diego

Dozens of people were sent to the hospital after a structure collapse in San Diego.Police say 23 people, including 21 children, were injured after a platform at an indoor parkour center collapsed Saturday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. PT at Vault PK when a large group of kids climbed up on a platform and the whole structure collapsed.The accident injured those on the platform and underneath it, according to San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV.According to the San Diego Fire Department, the injuries were considered minor to moderate.