  • LIVE VIDEO Memorial service in Queens marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash

21 children, 2 adults injured when platform collapses in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly two dozen people were hurt when a structure collapsed in San Diego.

Eyewitness News
SAN DIEGO, California (WABC) --
Dozens of people were sent to the hospital after a structure collapse in San Diego.

Police say 23 people, including 21 children, were injured after a platform at an indoor parkour center collapsed Saturday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. PT at Vault PK when a large group of kids climbed up on a platform and the whole structure collapsed.

The accident injured those on the platform and underneath it, according to San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the injuries were considered minor to moderate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
collapse
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Suspicious package at subway station turns out to be pressure cooker
Memorial service marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Show More
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
Trump taunts Kim: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
Shohei Otani to MLB, could New York be in sight?
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
More Video