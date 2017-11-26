22 hurt when night club floor collapses in Tenerife, Spain

EMBED </>More Videos

Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed. (WLS)

MADRID, Spain --
Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed and sent the revelers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands say that the people fell "about one story" into the basement early Sunday after a hole of approximately four square meters (43 square foot) opened in the floor.

Emergency services say that two of those hurt suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists. Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
collapsenightclubu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Reports of gunfire lead to evacuation of mall
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Brawl outside NJ bar ends with 4 arrests, 2 officers injured
Driver gets thumb severed while defending female passengers
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Survivors of Las Vegas massacre come together for dinner
Chicken goes on joyride on back of fire truck
Show More
Subway service disrupted when portion of wall falls onto track
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot employee
Mother who killed disabled daughter commits suicide
More News
Top Video
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
More Video