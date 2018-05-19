EXPLOSION

22 injured after flash fire at plant in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosion reported at plant in southeast Harris County (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas --
Pasadena Fire Department says at least 22 people were injured following a flash fire at a plant near Houston.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Kuraray America, Inc. plant located at 11500 Bay Area Blvd.

At the time of the incident, approximately 250 employees and contract personnel were on site, according to plant officials.

The plant says all employees have been accounted for.

According to authorities on the scene, 20 people were taken to hospitals by ground with non-life threatening injuries ranging from knee injuries to burns, and two were taken by Life Flight with slightly more serious injuries.

A Pasadena fire official told our sister station KTRK that the flash fire was caused by a broken valve.

The company says they are fully cooperating with all local authorities and emergency response teams, and will provide additional information as it is confirmed.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EXPLOSION
Friends bring prom to girl burned in fire pit explosion
Video: iPhone explodes, catches fire in repair shop
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
13 hurt when explosion, fire destroy NJ home during sleepover party
More explosion
Top Stories
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
Gospel choir steals the show at royal wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now the Duke, Duchess of Sussex
Woman critically injured after exiting car on Garden State Parkway
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Show More
Mariachi band protests outside apartment of lawyer caught in racist video
Playboy model jumps off NYC building with 7-year-old son
Teen impersonating cop steals man's wallet in Midtown
Preakness 2018: Justify tops odds; Bob Baffert looks for record
Cuba Plane Crash: Only 3 survive from Boeing 737 carrying 110
More News