A 23-year-old woman was brutally raped and robbed while entering her Bronx apartment building early Thursday morning.Police say the victim was walking inside the building on Park Avenue in the Melrose section when she was attacked just after 1 a.m.She was put in a headlock until she passed out, according to authorities, and when she came to, she was being raped.The suspect stole her wallet and her money, and he allegedly demanded the PIN number for her bank account.The suspect went to the bank and withdrew an unknown amount of money.The woman is being treated at Lincoln Hospital.----------