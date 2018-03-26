A 26-year-old woman from Queens is recovering after she was slashed in the face on a Bronx-bound 6 train Sunday afternoon.The incident happened as the victim was riding northbound through East Harlem, approaching the 138th street station, around 4:45 p.m.Police say an unknown male approached her and attempted to steal her handbag.She resisted and was slashed in the face, authorities said.The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was treated and releasedThe suspect, described as a Hispanic male wearing black and yellow sneakers, fled the scene in an unknown direction.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------