2nd teen dies in Jersey City hit and run; Driver identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest details on the double fatal hit-and-run in Jersey City.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY (WABC) --
The second teenager struck in a fatal hit and run in Jersey City died Thursday, and authorities have released the identity of the suspected driver for whom they are searching.

Police say the teens were riding a bicycle on Terrace Avenue near Secaucus Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Nissan slammed into them. Elionel Jimenez died in the crash, while the boy he was riding with, Alex Rojas-Flores, was sent flying over an eight-foot fence. Officials say Rojas-Flores passed away Thursday.

A driver and three passengers in the vehicle initially fled on foot, authorities said, but Jersey City police were able to detain two passengers after they returned to the scene. They were transported by EMS to Christ Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released. The driver and another passenger remain on the run.

A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of 20-year-old Rashaun Bell, who authorities believe was behind the wheel. He has been charged with two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and additional charges are expected.



Jimenez's mother Esperanta Sanchez said he was a good and respectful kid, and she issued a plea for the arrest of the driver.

"We need to find this person, and he needs to take responsibility for what he did," she said.

A somber and tear-filled vigil was held Thursday evening.

Police have not identified any of the passengers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedjersey citycar crashhit and runJersey City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Massive search underway for possible body on Long Island
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Gen. Kelly defends President Trump's phone call to widow
Female teacher accused of sex with student, victims sought
Fire alarm systems offline in new Second Avenue Subway
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
Show More
Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute, police say
Part of ceiling in famous church falls, kills tourist
Workplace shooting victim's widow: He feared co-worker
Witnesses: Man dragged wife into hallway before killing her
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
Top Gun? Authorities investigate passenger jet flyby
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Workplace shooting victim's widow: He feared co-worker
More Video