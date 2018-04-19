Nassau County police have arrested three men in the shooting death of a Long Island man.Police will take the third suspect to court in Mineola where he will face a judge sometime Thursday.Michael Durham, 20, was arrested Wednesday.He is being held at Nassau County police headquarters and is facing a second degree murder charge.Earlier this week, police arrested 18-year-old Gil Iphael and 21-year-old Joshua Desrosiers.They have already faced a judge on second degree murder charges.Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances behind the charges.On April 3rd, a 20-year-old man was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital.He'd been shot in the back and died just hours after he arrived.The police investigation led them back to a house in Valley Stream.Police have not released the victim's name or his address at this time.----------