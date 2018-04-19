3 arrested in death of 20-year-old Nassau County man

Candace McCowan has more on the arrests.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --
Nassau County police have arrested three men in the shooting death of a Long Island man.

Police will take the third suspect to court in Mineola where he will face a judge sometime Thursday.

Michael Durham, 20, was arrested Wednesday.

He is being held at Nassau County police headquarters and is facing a second degree murder charge.

Earlier this week, police arrested 18-year-old Gil Iphael and 21-year-old Joshua Desrosiers.

They have already faced a judge on second degree murder charges.

Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances behind the charges.

On April 3rd, a 20-year-old man was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital.

He'd been shot in the back and died just hours after he arrived.

The police investigation led them back to a house in Valley Stream.

Police have not released the victim's name or his address at this time.

