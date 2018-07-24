3-D CT scanner to improve explosive detection in luggage at Kennedy Airport

Tim Fleischer reports on the latest changes to security at JFK airport.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
The TSA has taken steps to improve airport security at John F. Kennedy International Airport with new checkpoint technology.

A new computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner provides advanced 3-D imaging that can improve the detection of explosives found in luggage.

The TSA is testing the new technology at a checkpoint lane in the American Airlines Terminal at JFK.

"Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA's threat-detection capability at a checkpoint," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. "This partnership will allow us to deploy new technology quickly and see an immediate improvement in security effectiveness."

The CT scanner creates a clear image of a bag's contents by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera. The system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, and help provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

"American (Airlines) is committed to raising the bar on global aviation security while improving the customer experience," said Darryl Towns, American's regional director of government affairs for New York. "Enhancing security is a shared responsibility, and we appreciate the TSA's partnership in testing CT technology at our JFK terminal."

The TSA has also implemented CT checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Logan International Airport in Boston.

