Officials say a small plane with three people aboard crashed and caught fire in a wooded area in New Jersey.The plane, a Piper PA-28 aircraft, took off from Blairstown Airport and was headed to Sky Manor Airport when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the airport, near Pittstown.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.When first responders arrived, they found the plane covered in flames and quickly began helping the three on board.A foam line was used to attack the blaze.The passengers were airlifted to trauma centers in Morristown. Their conditions are not yet known.It's unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing.The crash is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.