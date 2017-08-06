Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports on the crash of a small plane in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials say a small plane with three people aboard crashed and caught fire in a wooded area in New Jersey.

The plane, a Piper PA-28 aircraft, took off from Blairstown Airport and was headed to Sky Manor Airport when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the airport, near Pittstown.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they found the plane covered in flames and quickly began helping the three on board.

A foam line was used to attack the blaze.

The passengers were airlifted to trauma centers in Morristown. Their conditions are not yet known.

It's unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing.

The crash is under investigation by the NTSB and the FAA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
plane crashnew jersey newsFranklin
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pilot killed in crash of small aircraft at NJ airport
4 wounded in shooting during party at sports complex
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Woman bitten by fox who ran inside her home in Mahopac
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
LI man charged with slashing, biting police
Show More
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
More News
Top Video
4 wounded in shooting during party at sports complex
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
More Video