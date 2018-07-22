3 people killed when SUV slams into tree in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Connecticut --
Three people were killed in a one-car crash in Connecticut.

Police say the crash happened on Sunday morning in Hamden near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Route 40 when an SUV was speeding, crossed four lanes and crashed into a tree.

Three people were killed. The three victims are a 21-year-old from Monroe, and a 29-year-old and 26-year-old from Bridgeport.

Their bodies have been transported to the Office of the chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Investigators are reconstructing the accident.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashcar accidentaccidentConnecticutHamden
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News