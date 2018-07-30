3 suspects wanted in string of robberies in Astoria, Queens

The suspects are accused of attacking one clerk with an umbrella.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Video shows three suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies in Queens.

Police say the suspects started their crime spree last Friday morning in Astoria when they threatened a 15-year-old boy on a bike with a knife.

They pushed the boy the ground and stole his phone.

A few hours later, they allegedly stole several umbrellas from a Rite Aid and attacked an employee with those umbrellas when he tried to stop them.

Police say they followed that up by robbing a cab driver just 20 minutes later.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late teens, approximately 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with a medium complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red du-rag, a black Metallica T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late teens, approximately 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with a medium complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, glasses, a black "I Prevail" T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late teens, approximately 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with a medium complexion, a medium build and close-cut black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

