3 teens who escaped from New Jersey detention center captured, 1 still loose

EMBED </>More Videos

4 teens escape NJ detention center. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 15, 2017.

Eyewitness News
EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say three of the teens who escaped from a youth detention facility in southern New Jersey after overtaking correctional officers have been captured.

Another teen, Michael Huggins, remains on the loose. He is considered to be dangerous.

The teens who were caught were located in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.

The escape took place at the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says the youths overpowered the guard and drove off in his car.

They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran from the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

4 juveniles escape NJ youth detention facility. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 15, 2017.



The guard was taken to a hospital.

The teens have been identified as Stephine Woodley, Raymir Lampkin, Michael Huggins and Donovan Nickerson.

Harborfields houses 27 juveniles awaiting court hearings.

The search has led Egg Harbor City Public School District to close schools on Wednesday.

"Due to an unsafe situation, the police have requested schools be closed today. There is no school today, November 15, 2017," the school district posted on their website.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the speeding car heading down the street and hitting a Jeep. The car continues and then crashes into the home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
escaped prisonerjuvenile crimeEgg Harbor CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Gunman in rampage was out on bail, feuding with neighbors
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Suspect wanted for sexual assault outside train station
Sentencing for woman who killed pregnant friend, removed baby
Bronx school stabbing suspect due in court
Store employee told to change braids files lawsuit
Video released in hunt for driver who injured pedestrian
Show More
Person in custody after deadly stabbing inside NJ home
Mom talks after jury awards $2.2M in NYPD shooting of son
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
New bill would create alert system to find hit and run drivers
More News
Top Video
Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing NFL national anthem protests
Store employee told to change braids files lawsuit
Video released in hunt for driver who injured pedestrian
More Video