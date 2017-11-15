EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2650521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 4 juveniles escape NJ youth detention facility. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 15, 2017.

Authorities say three of the teens who escaped from a youth detention facility in southern New Jersey after overtaking correctional officers have been captured.Another teen, Michael Huggins, remains on the loose. He is considered to be dangerous.The teens who were caught were located in Bridgeton, Cumberland County.The escape took place at the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says the youths overpowered the guard and drove off in his car.They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran from the scene.The guard was taken to a hospital.The teens have been identified as Stephine Woodley, Raymir Lampkin, Michael Huggins and Donovan Nickerson.Harborfields houses 27 juveniles awaiting court hearings.The search has led Egg Harbor City Public School District to close schools on Wednesday."Due to an unsafe situation, the police have requested schools be closed today. There is no school today, November 15, 2017," the school district posted on their website.Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the speeding car heading down the street and hitting a Jeep. The car continues and then crashes into the home.