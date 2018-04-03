The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl with signs of abuse in Queens.Bella Edwards was found unconscious in an apartment building in the Rockaways, and police believe it may be a case of child abuse."That's pretty shocking because I think all the people who live in this building, they are family people," neighbor Sadiq Kahn said. "They have kids and they have dogs. It's like a family building, so it's very shocking to hear something like that."Authorities say the girl's mother's boyfriend was the only adult home at the time and called 911. He's being questioned at the 100th Precinct on Beach 94th Street, along with the girl's mother, Shamikaa Gonzalez."I cant believe it," neighbor Michelle Mevorach said. "I cant believe that because she, you wouldn't be able to see that because she was so sweet. They took very good care of her. She was never in a bad mood, Bella. Always sweet, always happy."Police got the call around 6 p.m. Monday from a sixth-floor apartment on Beach 105th Street. They found Bella unresponsive, and Gonzalez's boyfriend was performing CPR. She was later pronounced dead at St. John's Hospital."Bella, I'm so sorry I wasn't there to protect you," Gonzalez wrote on Facebook. "This feels like a bad dream I can't wake up from. You was loved by everyone and shared so many funny memories. I'm going to miss all the times you kissed and hugged me every day."Investigators say Bella's injuries are consistent with that of physical abuse. One neighbor who works as a teacher and is trained to spot child abuse said she never saw anything amiss."I'm a mandated reporter, so I would be able to, I would think I would be able to notice these things," Laura Cabrera said. "But very well groomed, very beautiful family."A 3-month-old baby was also in the apartment at the time and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.ACS Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs Eric Ferrero released a statement:"Our top priority is protecting the safety and well-being of all children in New York City. As soon as this family came to our attention last night, we immediately launched an investigation with the NYPD, and we secured the safety of the other child in this home."----------