4 dead in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Erielle Reshef has the latest on the Waffle House shooting.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
A man wearing nothing but a coat stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee before dawn Sunday and shot four people to death, according to police, who credited a customer with saving lives by wresting a weapon away from the gunman.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said via its Twitter account that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Police said he was named as a person of interest because the pickup truck that the gunman used to drive to the restaurant was registered to Reinking.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said three people died at the scene and one person died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two other people were being treated there for gunshot wounds. Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wetzel said one was in critical condition and the other was in critical but stable condition.

Aaron said the gunman arrived at the restaurant, sat in the parking lot for four minutes and shot two people with an assault rifle. The gunman then went inside and continued firing.

A 29-year-old male patron inside the restaurant grabbed the rifle from the suspect and tossed it over a counter, Aaron said.

"No doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and tossing it over the counter and prompting the man to leave," Aaron said. He called the patron a "hero."

Aaron said Reinking was known to law enforcement both in Illinois and in the federal system.

A Waffle House spokesman didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

The victims' names weren't immediately released.

The suspect, wearing only a green jacket, shed the jacket after fleeing the restaurant. Aaron said he lived at an apartment complex in the area and, based on witness reports, went to the complex and put on a pair of pants.

Aaron said witnesses saw a man in a nearby wooded area, and police were still tracking the man, more than six hours after the 3:25 a.m. shooting.

Nashville Mayor David Briley said the shooting represents "a tragic day" for the city.

"My heart goes out to the families & friends of every person who was killed or wounded in this morning's shooting. I know all of their lives will be forever changed by this devastating crime," Briley said on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash on Long Island
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
White Sox pitcher stable but critical after brain hemorrhage during game
Pedestrian critically injured in LI hit and run
4 men arrested in attack with box cutter in Nassau County
New leader for CT school that allegedly had student 'fight club'
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
NYPD officers save man's life after going into cardiac arrest
Show More
13 hurt when explosion, fire destroy NJ home during sleepover party
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap
World's oldest person dies in Japan at 117
Frat permanently expelled from campus following racist video
More News