4 dead in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple dead in Waffle House shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2018. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Eyewitness News
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) --
Police say four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee.

A gunman opened fire at 3:25 a.m. at the restaurant near Nashville. A Waffle House patron wrestled the rifle away from the gunman.

The gunman was nude and fled on foot, and is currently at large. The suspect is a white man with short hair.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois.

Police say Reinking was outside the Waffle House in his truck staring into the restaurant when he got out and started shooting.

The weapon used was 'an assault-type rifle' according to Nashville police.

None of the victims or patrons at the restaurant are believed to be associated with Reinking and the shooting was random, authorities said.

There have been reports of a sighting of Reinking in a wooded area near an apartment complex.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash on Long Island
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
NYPD officers save man's life after going into cardiac arrest
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
13 injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home
Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap
World's oldest person dies in Japan at 117
Show More
Frat permanently expelled from campus following racist video
Matt Harvey not happy about being taken out of the Mets' starting rotation
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
Funeral held for baby left for dead in garbage can
Baby boy found dead after Staten Island crash
More News