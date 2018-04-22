4 dead in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville

Police say four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee.A gunman opened fire at 3:25 a.m. at the restaurant near Nashville. A Waffle House patron wrestled the rifle away from the gunman.The gunman was nude and fled on foot, and is currently at large. The suspect is a white man with short hair.The Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois.Police say Reinking was outside the Waffle House in his truck staring into the restaurant when he got out and started shooting.The weapon used was 'an assault-type rifle' according to Nashville police.None of the victims or patrons at the restaurant are believed to be associated with Reinking and the shooting was random, authorities said.There have been reports of a sighting of Reinking in a wooded area near an apartment complex.