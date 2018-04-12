A North Carolina father and daughter who had a baby together are dead, along with the baby and the girl's adoptive father, a family attorney confirmed.Police in Connecticut found two people fatally shot inside a pickup truck in New Milford Thursday morning, and a suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York a short time later.Authorities identified the suicide as Steven Pladl, of Knightdale, North Carolina, who was found dead inside his vehicle in Dover, several miles away from the initial scene.His daughter, Katie Pladl, was identified along with her adoptive father in the vehicle in Connecticut.The infant was found dead in a Knightdale residence during a welfare check at a home on Earlston Court. It is the same home where Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl lived when they were charged with having an incestuous relationship."This is a tragedy for everyone involved," Steven Pladl's attorney said. "We are all heartbroken."Officials say Katie Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state. According to warrants, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents after she turned 18. Steven Pladl eventually left his wife to be with Katie, warrants say.They moved to Wake County, North Carolina at some point after May 31, 2017. Warrants say their child was born in September 2017.New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday morning found Katie Pladl and her adoptive father dead inside the truck at an intersection on Route 7.He said police were searching for the suspect's vehicle, a Honda minivan, which they found in Dover with Steven Pladl dead inside.Further details and timelines were not immediately available.----------