Father, daughter who had child together dead in murder-suicide; Child also found dead

Steven and Katie Pladl

NEW MILFORD, Conneticut (WABC) --
A North Carolina father and daughter who had a baby together are dead, along with the baby and the girl's adoptive father, a family attorney confirmed.

Police in Connecticut found two people fatally shot inside a pickup truck in New Milford Thursday morning, and a suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot across the state line in New York a short time later.

Authorities identified the suicide as Steven Pladl, of Knightdale, North Carolina, who was found dead inside his vehicle in Dover, several miles away from the initial scene.

His daughter, Katie Pladl, was identified along with her adoptive father in the vehicle in Connecticut.

The infant was found dead in a Knightdale residence during a welfare check at a home on Earlston Court. It is the same home where Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl lived when they were charged with having an incestuous relationship.

"This is a tragedy for everyone involved," Steven Pladl's attorney said. "We are all heartbroken."

Officials say Katie Pladl was born in January 1998 to Steven Pladl and her mother and then legally adopted out of state. According to warrants, she used social media to reach out to her biological parents after she turned 18. Steven Pladl eventually left his wife to be with Katie, warrants say.

They moved to Wake County, North Carolina at some point after May 31, 2017. Warrants say their child was born in September 2017.

New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash said officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday morning found Katie Pladl and her adoptive father dead inside the truck at an intersection on Route 7.

He said police were searching for the suspect's vehicle, a Honda minivan, which they found in Dover with Steven Pladl dead inside.

Further details and timelines were not immediately available.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingNew Milford
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Jewish communities mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
Exclusive: Mom of woman found dismembered in park speaks out
Show More
3 hurt, including 7-year-old girl, in pit bull attack inside LI home
Tenants forced out of NYC building return to find belongings tossed in dumpster
2 NJ cops accused of stopping cars, taking cash and other items
Smoke shop worker shot during robbery despite complying
Report details vivid sex claims against Missouri governor
More News