4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant

Lucy Yang has the latest on the car that slammed into a Chelsea restaurant.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
At least four people were injured when a car slammed into a business in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and 17th Street in Chelsea.

The SUV jumped a curb and slammed into the front of Gogi Grill, a Korean BBQ restaurant. The Lincoln Navigator also did some damage to the T-Mobile store next door.

EMS was on scene to treat victims.

"We heard this incredible, terrible bang, accompanied by a terrible trembling," witness Ana Victoria Alarcon said. "Saw several people bloodied on the ground, and the car had...jumped the curb, and trajectory, hit the front. My immediate response was to call 911 and run down to help the people."

Officials said four people with minor injuries were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Police say the driver of the SUV tried to steer around another car, lost control and ended up jumping the curb and hitting the restaurant.

Sixth Avenue was closed at 17th Street for the investigation.

