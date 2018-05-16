  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

4 people injured after NJ Transit bus collides with car in Livingston

A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Livingston.

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Livingston Wednesday afternoon injuring several people, police say.

A 70 Bus was traveling from Livingston Mall to Newark Penn Station just after 1 p.m. when it somehow made contact with a vehicle at South Orange Avenue and Latham Court.

Authorities say four of the five people on the bus suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

There's no word on the extent of any of their injuries.

