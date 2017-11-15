EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2650521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 4 juveniles escape NJ youth detention facility. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 15, 2017.

The search is underway for four juveniles who attacked a guard, stole his car and fled from a youth detention facility in New Jersey.The escape took place at the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says the youths overpowered the guard and drove off in his car. They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran from the scene.The guard was taken to a hospital.One of the suspects is 18, one is 17 and two are 16-years-old. No names have been released.Harborfields houses 27 juveniles awaiting court hearings.The search has led Egg Harbor City Public School District to close schools on Wednesday."Due to an unsafe situation, the police have requested schools be closed today. There is no school today, November 15, 2017," the school district posted on their website.The names, ages, and descriptions of the four have not been released. They are considered dangerous.Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the speeding car heading down the street and hitting a Jeep. The car continues and then crashes into the home.