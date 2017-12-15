4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
At least nine people, including four children and two firefighters, were injured in a fire in a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan early Friday.

Firefighters rescued several people from the blaze, which broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the building on East 112th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem.

Smoke was pouring out some of the windows as firefighters raced inside, leading several people to safety, including a child seen wrapped in a blanket.

"I was able to come now because I'm going to work," one resident said. "I had to wait, because firefighters said, 'Stay home, stay home.' I couldn't get out."

Seven victims were described as being from the same family, plus the two firefighters. A man, believed to be the family father, was rushed to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

The other residents were treated for smoke inhalation and various minor injuries.

Firefighters are investigating whether the fire started in an overloaded surge protector. Officials say a space heater and Christmas lights were plugged into surge protector at the time.
