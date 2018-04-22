4 men arrested in attack with box cutter in Nassau County

Police have arrested four men in connection with a box cutter attack on Long Island.According to Nassau County detectives, a male victim was attacked Saturday at 6:44 p.m. on Prospect Avenue in New Cassel.He sustained facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.An investigation led to the arrests of 22-year-old Ademola Olatunji-Bostick of Bay Shore, 22-year-old Francisco Mateo of Roosevelt, 22-year-old Leroy Flowers of Freeport and 24-year-old Rakim King of Westbury.All are charged with second-degree assault, and Flowers is also charged with criminal mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.Police are looking for a fifth person described as a male Hispanic, 5'9" tall and 160 lbs. He has dark hair and was wearing a blue sweat suit. He fled northbound on foot on Sherman St.Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------