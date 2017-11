The Coast Guard rescued four men stranded on a boat in rough seas off the New Jersey coast.Crews responded to a 911 call about a disabled boat in Raritan Bay Sunday.The Coast Guard couldn't tow the boat due to 35-mile-per hour winds and waves up to five feet high.The crew pulled the four men to safety from the 22-foot-boat that they say was meant for a lake, not the ocean.The men were safely returned to a dock.