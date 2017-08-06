4 shot at Lakewood, New Jersey sports complex

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 4 people were shot in Lakewood Saturday night.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say four people were shot at a sports complex in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at a party at the Brook Road Sports Complex around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lakewood Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith tells NJ.com the victims all suffered serious wounds.

He says the four are adults whose injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

They have not been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.

The sports complex offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingLakewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
Missing Yonkers teen with autism found safe in Manhattan
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
Show More
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
Fox terrorizes family in Mahopac home; 1 hospitalized
Pence aide: Report suggesting a 2020 presidential run is 'total lie'
EXCLUSIVE: Woman in wheelchair says she was 'stranded' on plane
Vladimir Putin goes shirtless in Siberia fishing trip
More News
Top Video
Small plane with 3 on board crashes in New Jersey
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
More Video