HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --Four men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx early Tuesday.
The victims were struck at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue just before 1 a.m.
They were hit by gunfire from a passing car that fled the scene.
Responding police officers found four men with gunshot wounds.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and leg.
Another 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and thigh.
A 34-year-old man was hit in the leg and elbow.
A 32-year-old man was shot in his calves.
They were all taken to Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
