Four men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx early Tuesday.The victims were struck at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue just before 1 a.m.They were hit by gunfire from a passing car that fled the scene.Responding police officers found four men with gunshot wounds.A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and leg.Another 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and thigh.A 34-year-old man was hit in the leg and elbow.A 32-year-old man was shot in his calves.They were all taken to Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.