Police are investigating a quadruple shooting on Long Island Wednesday night.Authorities say four people were shot around 9 p.m. in Wyandanch at Merritt Avenue and 15th Street.One person was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.One man was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.Two men are in serious but stable condition after being shot in the legs.All four victims were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.There have been no arrests.