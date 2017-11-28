Woman and 4-year-old daughter hit by bus in Middle Island

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were struck by a bus in Middle Island.

MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --
A 4-year-old girl is in serious condition after she and her mother were hit by a bus on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say 27-year-old Heather Lee and her daughter, Willow Lee, of Shoreham, were walking westbound and crossing a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25, when they were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus at approximately 6:55 p.m. Monday.

The bus had been traveling eastbound on Route 25 when the bus driver made a left into a parking lot in Middle Island and the crash happened.

Willow suffered head trauma and was in serious condition. Heather suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, Thomas Lowitt, 63, of Islip, New York was not injured.

Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Safety Section officers responded and conducted a safety check on the bus. The investigation is continuing.

