Woman and 4-year-old daughter hit by bus in Middle Island

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman and her 4-year-old daughter were struck by a bus in Middle Island.

Eyewitness News
MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --
A 4-year-old girl is in serious condition after she and her mother were hit by a bus on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say 27-year-old Heather Lee and her daughter, Willow Lee, of Shoreham, were walking westbound and crossing a parking lot entrance on the north side of Route 25, when they were struck by a Suffolk County Transit bus at approximately 6:55 p.m. Monday.

The bus had been traveling eastbound on Route 25 when the bus driver made a left into a parking lot in Middle Island and the crash happened.

Willow suffered head trauma and was in serious condition. Heather suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, Thomas Lowitt, 63, of Islip, New York was not injured.

Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Safety Section officers responded and conducted a safety check on the bus. The investigation is continuing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bus accidentchild injuredpedestrian struckMiddle IslandSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Woman fatally stabbed steps from home, neighbor slashed
NYPD: Ferry that ran aground struck underwater pylon
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
Water leak floods basement of Empire State Building
UK hails new royal couple, awaits wedding details
WATCH: Bizarre bathrobe break-in
Union raises safety concerns after nurse stabbed at hospital
Show More
Man stabbed with screwdriver after argument in store
Bike path terror suspect set to be arraigned
Trump criticized over 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Rev. Al Sharpton visits rapper Meek Mill in prison
Firefighters battle fire at Newark business
More News
Top Video
This is Adventurous Kate: Her job is to see the world
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Woman fatally stabbed steps from home, neighbor slashed
More Video