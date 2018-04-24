5-alarm fire destroys 7 businesses in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports from the scene of the fire in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A five-alarm fire burned through a row of stores in the Fordham section of the Bronx early Tuesday.

The fire broke out on East 194th Street just after 5:30 a.m. The FDNY said 250 firefighters with 50 pieces of equipment responded to the scene to fight the massive blaze.

Photos of the fire from the scene

Aerial ladders helped knock down a lot of the visible flames around 6:15 a.m. The fire was finally brought under control hours later.

The fire destroyed seven businesses, including a laundromat, pizza shop, Chinese food restaurant and a barbershop, among others. A neighboring grocery store was saved by firefighters.

"The success here today is that we have no injuries," FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said. "The bad news is he have a total loss of the building and seven businesses have lost their building, with all the associated people losing their jobs."

Firefighters are still working to determine in which business the fire started, and also what caused the fire.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefdnyFordhamBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baby sitter who tortured 1-year-old boy gets 23 years to life
Rider slashed in dispute on Midtown subway platform
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from multiple hospitals
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of 3rd girl
Show More
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
Woman charged after allegedly breaking kitten's neck
Funeral held for retired priest who died after LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx
More News