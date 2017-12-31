Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire at apartment complex in New Jersey

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at an apartment complex in New Jersey Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at about 5:25 a.m. at a multiple family complex on Summit Avenue at Deforest Avenue in Summit.

The heavy fire caused extensive damage to the 3-story building before being placed under control.

Firefighters had to deal with freezing temperatures, frozen hydrants and related water supply issues.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

