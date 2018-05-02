Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Five people are dead after a C-130 military plane crashed in Savannah, Georgia.The "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed after taking off around 11:30 a.m.There were 9 total people on the plane. Five are confirmed dead, and the status of the remaining four passengers is currently unknown.It came down at an intersection along Highway 21 and burst into flames.A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.An investigation is ongoing.----------