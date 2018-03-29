  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

5 reputed gang members arrested for allegedly running prostitution ring in Suffolk County

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Five reputed gang members are under arrest on Long Island for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

Suffolk County Police say the suspects, Shati Roy, Jeffrey Eason, Jamie Young, Kelvin Jackson and Avion Gordon, put prostitutes to work in hotels, motels and private homes.

Investigators say the men preyed on vulnerable young women and girls.

They allegedly preyed on women who were addicted to drugs, with the men using the lure of drugs to keep them in line.

"They would run debt by virtue of accepting those drugs from the sex traffickers and they would pimp them out throughout Suffolk County, in Medford, Ronkonkoma, Holtsville, Shirley, Coram," said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

The defendants are facing a 44-count indictment.

----------
